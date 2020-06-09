IKEA reopens its Live Oak location
IKEA has reopened its Live Oak location and customers must follow safety measures when entering the store. The Swedish furniture store company announced the reopening on its website Monday following Gov. Greg Abbott enacting the next phase of Texas' reopening plan, allow retail to reopen at 75% capacity. IKEA Live Oak will open Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The store has special hours in place on Tuesdays and Wednesdays — 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.…
