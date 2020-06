Tesla will rocket as high as $3,000 in 5 years, billionaire investor Ron Baron says (TSLA) Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· *Billionaire investor Ron Baron said he thinks Tesla could hit $3,000 a share in five years, according to an interview on Tuesday morning with CNBC.*

· *"Tesla, that's going to be $2,000 or $3,000 in five years, and a multiple of that over the next five years," Baron said.*

· *Ultimately, Baron thinks Tesla can rise as... · *Billionaire investor Ron Baron said he thinks Tesla could hit $3,000 a share in five years, according to an interview on Tuesday morning with CNBC.*· *"Tesla, that's going to be $2,000 or $3,000 in five years, and a multiple of that over the next five years," Baron said.*· *Ultimately, Baron thinks Tesla can rise as 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this govind bhimsaria Tesla will rocket as high as $3,000 in 5 years, billionaire investor Ron Baron says (TSLA) -… https://t.co/Jml2qd3RQK 20 minutes ago India First @poln_pasi Tesla will rocket as high as $3,000 in 5 years, billionaire investor Ron Baron says (TSLA) - https://t.co/LOGwJ4YtRs 28 minutes ago Vasileios Georgiadis Tesla will rocket as high as $3,000 in 5 years, billionaire investor Ron Baron says (TSLA) - https://t.co/T34zTYcUYk 31 minutes ago wilkenson Tesla will rocket as high as $3,000 in 5 many years, billionaire investor Ron Baron claims (TSLA) 1 hour ago [KrystianMatusz] RT @businessinsider: Tesla will rocket as high as $3,000 in 5 years, billionaire investor Ron Baron says https://t.co/jvr6ogchXi 1 hour ago Daniel Wilkinson Tesla will rocket as high as $3,000 in 5 years, billionaire investor Ron Baron says (TSLA) https://t.co/QbgyL6p1iE #investing 2 hours ago The Opinion Poll The Opinion Poll Tesla will rocket as high as 3 000 in 5 years billionaire investor Ron Baron says TSLA… https://t.co/0QIZfdkRAC 2 hours ago ThriftyMillionaire🇺🇸 Billionaire investor Ron Baron said he thinks Tesla could hit $3,000 a share in five years, according to an intervi… https://t.co/MsrffKQC4y 2 hours ago