Washington-based investment advisers to open 'major' office in Tampa
Tuesday, 9 June 2020 () Fisher Investments announced Tuesday that it plans to open a "major" office in Tampa, the firm's first on the East Coast. The office will be located in Tampa's Westshore business district and is expected to eventually accommodate 600 employees. Fisher, which is headquartered in Carmas, Washington, near Portland, also has offices in Texas and California with at least 500 employees at each location. Fisher Investments CEO Damian Ornani said in a statement that the new location in Tampa would allow…