Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Washington-based investment advisers to open 'major' office in Tampa

bizjournals Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
Fisher Investments announced Tuesday that it plans to open a "major" office in Tampa, the firm's first on the East Coast. The office will be located in Tampa's Westshore business district and is expected to eventually accommodate 600 employees. Fisher, which is headquartered in Carmas, Washington, near Portland, also has offices in Texas and California with at least 500 employees at each location. Fisher Investments CEO Damian Ornani said in a statement that the new location in Tampa would allow…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Bay Area looking toward major redevelopment in Uptown District to increase jobs and safety [Video]

Bay Area looking toward major redevelopment in Uptown District to increase jobs and safety

Hillsborough County and the City of Tampa are taking steps in the next two weeks in a plan to revitalize the Uptown District near Tampa's University Area. Story: https://bit.ly/2Ax1Vsp

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:15Published
Tampa Bay Rays prepare for shortened version of 2020 MLB Draft [Video]

Tampa Bay Rays prepare for shortened version of 2020 MLB Draft

The MLB Draft will take place June 10-11, but it will undergo some major changes. There are fewer rounds, and the free-agent period could become the Wild West.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:17Published
Man dies in Tampa shooting, deputies say [Video]

Man dies in Tampa shooting, deputies say

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Tampa on Monday night. Story: https://bit.ly/3eltgvS

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:26Published

Tweets about this