Bank of America CEO talks 'urgency to do more' for bridging racial divides
bizjournals Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
Bank of America Corp. (NYSE: BAC) wants to do its part to address racial disparities, according to an internal memo reviewed by the Charlotte Business Journal. CEO Brian Moynihan noted the timely importance of tackling those issues. "The incredibly tragic deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others, and the disproportionate impact that the current health and humanitarian crisis is having on black and brown people and communities have created an urgency to do more, now. We feel…
