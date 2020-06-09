PHOTOS: Artists paint Black Lives Matter street mural in uptown Charlotte

Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

As protests against systemic racism and police brutality continue in Charlotte and in cities worldwide, artists took to the heart of uptown on Tuesday to paint a large Black Lives Matter street mural. The colorful mural can be seen on South Tryon Street, between Third and Fourth streets. Work started on the project Tuesday morning, with that stretch of South Tryon closed until 7 p.m. The uptown mural is a collaborative effort between local artists, the City of Charlotte, Charlotte is Creative,… 👓 View full article

