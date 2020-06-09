Global  

PHOTOS: Artists paint Black Lives Matter street mural in uptown Charlotte

bizjournals Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
As protests against systemic racism and police brutality continue in Charlotte and in cities worldwide, artists took to the heart of uptown on Tuesday to paint a large Black Lives Matter street mural. The colorful mural can be seen on South Tryon Street, between Third and Fourth streets. Work started on the project Tuesday morning, with that stretch of South Tryon closed until 7 p.m. The uptown mural is a collaborative effort between local artists, the City of Charlotte, Charlotte is Creative,…
Video credit: Wochit - Published
News video: DC's Black Lives Matter Street Mural Is Visible From Space

DC's Black Lives Matter Street Mural Is Visible From Space 00:32

 The new Black Lives Matter street mural in Washington D.C. can be seen from space. Planet Labs, the largest satellite network for earth observation, sent out a satellite image of the mural seen clearly from space. Last week, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser had the bright yellow mural painted onto the...

