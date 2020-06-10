Global  

San Francisco permanently bans evicting tenants who didn't pay rent during Covid-19 crisis

bizjournals Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
In a 10-1 vote, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a measure to permanently ban landlords from evicting tenants who failed to pay rent due to the Covid-19 crisis.  The law applies solely to payments missed while the city’s state of emergency — implemented by Mayor London Breed in February and still in effect — is active. It also prohibits fees, penalties, interest and other charges normally faced by tenants as a result of falling behind on rent. The bill, introduced…
