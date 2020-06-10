The Latest: India reports nearly 10,000 new virus cases

Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ( 8 hours ago )





The Health Ministry confirmed 9,985 new cases and 274 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total fatalities have reached 7,745.



Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and New Delhi are the worst-hit states.



The spike comes as the government reopened restaurants, shopping malls and places of worship in most of India after a more than 2-month-old lockdown. Subways, hotels and schools remain closed.



India has so far tested more than 4.9 million people with a daily capacity crossing 140,000.



The number of new cases has soared since the government began relaxing restrictions. There has also been a surge in infections in rural India following the return of hundreds of thousands of migrant workers who lost their jobs during the lockdown.



___



HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW TODAY ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:



— World Health Organization expert clarifies remarks on transmission by people with virus but no symptoms



— The sudden easing of lockdown rules in Moscow has made Kremlin critics suspicious.



— The U.K. government acknowledges that not all young children will be back in school before summer break.



— Experts worry that a further surge of the coronavirus in under-developed regions with shaky health systems could undermine efforts to halt the pandemic. Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, India and Pakistan are among the countries easing lockdown restrictions before their outbreaks have peaked and without detailed surveillance and testing systems in place.



