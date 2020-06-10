East End donut shop sees unexpected growth during Covid-19
Wednesday, 10 June 2020 () Louisville entrepreneur Erica Hector never really planned to own a donut shop. Hector, a St. Catherine's graduate with a bachelor's degree in arts and humanities, launched her own clothing line, Tomboy Empress, in 2015 and acted in "Family Blood" in 2018. But to pursue her career as a budding fashion designer and actress, Hector needed another source of income and got a job as a cashier at State Donuts. The owner of the East End donut shop, Stacey Trieu, passed away in October 2019. After grieving…