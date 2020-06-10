Apple Plans To Replace Intel Chips With Own ARM-based Chips In Macs
Wednesday, 10 June 2020 () Apple Inc. is preparing to replace chips from Intel Corp. in Mac computers with its own Arm-based main processors, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter. The new Macs without Intel processors could be rolled out in 2021. The decision to make the shift is said to have been taken after Intel's annual chip performance gains slowed.
