Loop Insights launches automated contact tracing platform to support coronavirus government mandate

Loop Insights Inc (CVE:MTRX) (OTCMKTS:VRZPF) announced that it has launched an automated contact tracing platform to support the coronavirus (COVID-19) government mandate that requires business owners to collect and store customer contact information for a 30-day period. The Vancouver-based technology company was recently inducted into the Amazon Web Services Partner Network, a move that's bound to inspire confidence among prospective clients as the Silicon Valley giant is a leader in Protected Personal Information (PPI) data storage. Loop said its solution ensures "100% accurate data collection" via its proprietary Internet of Things device Fobi, and offers artificial intelligence and predictive modeling. READ: Loop Insights receives Amazon stamp of approval by being added to the retail giant's partner network "Reactionary time is vital for the management of COVID-19 outbreaks; Loop's forecasting capabilities, as well as real-time automated alerts, ensure a true safeguard for the public," the company noted. In a statement, Loop Insights CEO Rob Anson said: "Technology has no value unless it solves a fundamental issue. COVID-19 has created a major global health and economic problem. The demand and need for a secure and automated solution have never been greater." "This clearly isn't the time to radically innovate, it is the time to instil confidence through a proven, trusted solution," he added. Loop's solution eliminates the risks and liability associated with PPI data storage. The current process is dependent on manual data collection by the business' staff, which can lead to inaccurate reporting and compliant resistance from customers. The need and demand for a turnkey tracing solution is incredibly high, and is evident through global interest in Loop's platform. Loop said it is in active conversations within Canada, as well as in Australia and New Zealand, to potentially replace various industries' current ad hoc solutions. Loop Insights provides transformative artificial intelligence solutions to level the playing field between brick-and-mortar retailers and their online competition. Loop's technology aggregates online and on-premise data to enable real-time, data-driven marketing decisions.


