Tesla to accelerate production of Semi trucks: memo

Reuters Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk has told his staff it was time to bring the Tesla Semi commercial truck to "volume production," a message that coincides with a surge in the share price of rival clean truck maker Nikola Corp.
