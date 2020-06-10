Global  

Airlines Expected To Lose $84.3 Billion In 2020
RTTNews Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
Global Air Transport industry is expected to lose $84.3 billion in 2020 for a net profit margin of -20.1 percent, according to the financial outlook released by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which represents some 290 airlines comprising 82 percent of global air traffic. This will be the biggest loss in aviation history after 2008 and 2009.
