Men's Wearhouse owner reportedly considers Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing
bizjournals Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
Tailored Brands Inc. (NYSE: TLRD), which operates Men's Wearhouse apparel stores and other brands, is considering ways to rework its debts of more than $1 billion, which could include a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, Bloomberg reports. People with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg that plans were still in the early stages and could change if the company receives alternative forms of financing. The company and its advisers have reached out to interested parties, Bloomberg's sources said. Bloomberg…
