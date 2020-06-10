Global  

UMass partners with Mass General Brigham on new degrees, certificates

bizjournals Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
UMass Online is partnering with Mass General Brigham, the largest private employer in Massachusetts, to develop a certificate and degree completion pathway for healthcare professionals. The health care system, formerly known as Partners HealthCare, said Wednesday that UMass Online will also provide some if its 78,000 employees the opportunity to earn a Bachelor’s in Business Administration online as part of Mass General Brigham’s workforce development programming. The partnership will seek to…
