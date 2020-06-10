Local architecture firm expands HQ 75% with move to Houston's Galleria area Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ( 6 days ago )

A local architecture firm has inked a lease for a new headquarters space. Bellaire-based Goree Architects has entered into a long-term lease that will see the firm relocate its headquarters from 4710 Bellaire Blvd. to Sage Plaza at 5151 San Felipe St. in the Galleria area. The new 14,206-square-foot space is about 75% larger than the firm's existing 8,000-square-foot office, according to a June 8 news release. Gorree Architects’s new space will occupy the majority of the 17th floor of Sage… 👓 View full article

