Shipping declines send YRC stock downhill

Wednesday, 10 June 2020

The price of YRC Worldwide Inc. stock dropped by more than 10% on Wednesday on news of declines in shipping in April and May. YRC’s stock (Nasdaq: YRCW) was trading at $1.85 a share around 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday. That’s a drop of more than 26 cents a share, or more than 12%, on the day. The Overland Park-based company released operating data for the first two months of the quarter on Tuesday, after the market closed. YRC reported that shipments per day were down 24% in April and 15.4% in May,… 👓 View full article

