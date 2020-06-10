Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Shipping declines send YRC stock downhill

bizjournals Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
The price of YRC Worldwide Inc. stock dropped by more than 10% on Wednesday on news of declines in shipping in April and May. YRC’s stock (Nasdaq: YRCW) was trading at $1.85 a share around 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday. That’s a drop of more than 26 cents a share, or more than 12%, on the day. The Overland Park-based company released operating data for the first two months of the quarter on Tuesday, after the market closed. YRC reported that shipments per day were down 24% in April and 15.4% in May,…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tweets about this

PVSLine

PVS Shipping Line Shipping declines send YRC stock downhill - https://t.co/uUL5zFLokL 1 week ago