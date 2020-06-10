Long-awaited Asian grocery store finally set to open in East Valley

Global  

It has been more than four years since word came out that H Mart, a popular Asian grocery chain, would open its first store in Arizona. An opening date is now in sight. H Mart will open its doors in Mesa on June 11. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic the store will not be holding a large celebration like it has done for other new locations across the country. The first Arizona location of the Korean-American supermarket chain is at 919 W. Main Street in Mesa, in the city’s Asian District. Even…
