Long-awaited Asian grocery store finally set to open in East Valley
Wednesday, 10 June 2020 () It has been more than four years since word came out that H Mart, a popular Asian grocery chain, would open its first store in Arizona. An opening date is now in sight. H Mart will open its doors in Mesa on June 11. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic the store will not be holding a large celebration like it has done for other new locations across the country. The first Arizona location of the Korean-American supermarket chain is at 919 W. Main Street in Mesa, in the city’s Asian District. Even…