Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

High-end deals: Michael Douglas Drive in Clarence

bizjournals Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
A total of 20 high-end real-estate deals were registered on Michael Douglas Drive in Clarence during the past decade, based on a Business First analysis of listings from the Erie County Clerk’s Office. High-end deals are informally defined as transactions valued at $300,000 or more. All such deals from the past real-estate decade (Oct. 1, 2009, through Sept. 30, 2019) are displayed in chronological order below. Business First focuses on the decade’s high-end listings for one selected street…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Memories of Michael Jordan at a basketball clinic at Woodward High School [Video]

Memories of Michael Jordan at a basketball clinic at Woodward High School

Two months after Michael Jordan made his famous shot over Craig Ehlo at the Richfield Coliseum, the Chicago Bulls superstar visited Woodward High School. Jim Leon won't ever forget the opportunity to..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:16Published
Groupon Goods offers deals on apparel, beauty items, home goods, electronics and more [Video]

Groupon Goods offers deals on apparel, beauty items, home goods, electronics and more

Lately, it feels like almost every store is offering online sales and lucky for us, that’s mostly true.Of all those sales, Groupon has some of the most surprising deals worth keeping an eye on,..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:52Published
Ric Bucher: LeBron-Michael Jordan debate will end with docuseries, but the G.O.A.T. debate itself will never end [Video]

Ric Bucher: LeBron-Michael Jordan debate will end with docuseries, but the G.O.A.T. debate itself will never end

Ric Bucher joins Marcellus Wiley and Jason Whitlock to discuss 'The Last Dance.' Hear why he thinks the LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan debate will end but the G.O.A.T. debate itself will never end.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:45Published

Tweets about this