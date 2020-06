UAE's flydubai extends salary cuts, puts pilots on unpaid leave -sources Thursday, 11 June 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

United Arab Emirates carrier flydubai has indefinitely extended the period of reduced pay for employees and placed dozens of pilots on unpaid leave for a year, company sources said. 👓 View full article

