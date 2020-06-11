Oil dives 3% as investors fear a second wave of coronavirus and the US reports surging crude inventories
Thursday, 11 June 2020 () · Oil prices fell on Thursday due to a spike in coronavirus cases in the US and in India, as US oil inventories also rose.
· Last week, US crude oil inventories rose by 5.7 million barrels, defeating expectations of a 1.45 million barrel decrease in stocks.
· Analysts said rising cases this week in India and US increase...
