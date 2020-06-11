Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Oil dives 3% as investors fear a second wave of coronavirus and the US reports surging crude inventories

Business Insider Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
Oil dives 3% as investors fear a second wave of coronavirus and the US reports surging crude inventories· Oil prices fell on Thursday due to a spike in coronavirus cases in the US and in India, as US oil inventories also rose.
· Last week, US crude oil inventories rose by 5.7 million barrels, defeating expectations of a 1.45 million barrel decrease in stocks. 
· Analysts said rising cases this week in India and US increase...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: BP to Cut 10,000 Jobs Due to Oil Price Crash

BP to Cut 10,000 Jobs Due to Oil Price Crash 00:57

 BP to Cut 10,000 Jobs Due to Oil Price Crash CEO Bernard Looney told employees that the company will decrease its global workforce by nearly 15% this year. Bernard Looney, via company email Office jobs will be the most heavily impacted by the cuts. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the company has...

Related videos from verified sources

Oil gains ahead of weekend OPEC talks [Video]

Oil gains ahead of weekend OPEC talks

Oil prices gained on Friday ahead of a weekend OPEC meeting that could extend production cuts, but some analysts say a deal may prove hard to reach. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:12Published
Equity indices slip amid selling pressure in auto, financial sectors [Video]

Equity indices slip amid selling pressure in auto, financial sectors

Equity benchmark indices traded lower during early hours on Friday as selling pressure built up in auto and financial sectors. A day earlier, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had unveiled..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:03Published
Midday Market Update: Stocks Flat Tuesday as Investors Weigh Coronavirus Developments [Video]

Midday Market Update: Stocks Flat Tuesday as Investors Weigh Coronavirus Developments

Oil rose, but that wasn't enough to shore up risk-on sentiment.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:43Published

Tweets about this

gutgeerdetkerl

X Æ Z - ∞ RT @businessinsider: Oil dives 3% as investors fear a second wave of coronavirus and the US reports surging crude inventories https://t.co/… 2 hours ago

diving_news

Diving News Oil dives 3% as investors fear a second wave of coronavirus and the US reports surging crude inventories - Busines.… https://t.co/oS79KZ1Uo5 2 hours ago

theluckyman

Jason S ♋🇺🇸 Business Insider - Oil dives 3% as investors fear a second wave of coronavirus and the US reports surging crude inv… https://t.co/oqNN0bX4Is 2 hours ago

businessinsider

Business Insider Oil dives 3% as investors fear a second wave of coronavirus and the US reports surging crude inventories https://t.co/iyxMjLkB9e 2 hours ago