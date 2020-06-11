Global  

Starbucks will shutter hundreds of stores as it shifts focus to pick-up service

bizjournals Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
Starbucks has resumed opening new stores, and has accelerated its plan to transition to more locations designed for grab-and-go.
Starbucks Plans To Close Up To 400 Stores

Starbucks Plans To Close Up To 400 Stores 00:33

 Starbucks is closing up to 400 stores across the US, as the coffee giant adopts new strategies amid the coronavirus pandemic. The chain is also planning to open fewer stores this year, cutting its expections of openings to 300 from 600. The shops Starbucks does open will be be more focused...

