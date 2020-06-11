Global  

Carolina Panthers take down statue of founder Jerry Richardson (Photos)

bizjournals Thursday, 11 June 2020
A statue of Carolina Panthers founder Jerry Richardson erected in 2016 in front of the NFL franchise’s stadium was removed Wednesday afternoon – nearly two years after current owner David Tepper told reporters he was contractually bound to keep it there in perpetuity. The Panthers cited concerns over public safety and possible efforts to knock it over as the reason for removing the 13-foot Richardson statue. Also gone: two likenesses of panthers surrounding Richardson on a 4-foot pedestal. Panthers…
