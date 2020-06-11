Global  

Giant Eagle donates $350,000 to social justice causes, suspends single-unit sales of Post-Gazette

bizjournals Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
Giant Eagle announced a set of initiatives it plans to take to allow for dialogue and change across its company and the communities it serves regarding racism and social injustices. According to a company press release, Giant Eagle plans to donate $350,000 to social justice causes throughout the region and is in active conversation with local groups to find ways to best distribute these funds. Giant Eagle also said it will suspend its advertising with and sales of single-unit copies of the Pittsburgh…
Video credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: Giant Eagle Will No Longer Sell The PPG

Giant Eagle Will No Longer Sell The PPG 00:57

 Giant Eagle is donating $350,000 to support social justice causes, temporarily closing its stores for "discussions about personal experiences" and stopping sales of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

