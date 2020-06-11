Giant Eagle donates $350,000 to social justice causes, suspends single-unit sales of Post-Gazette
Thursday, 11 June 2020 () Giant Eagle announced a set of initiatives it plans to take to allow for dialogue and change across its company and the communities it serves regarding racism and social injustices. According to a company press release, Giant Eagle plans to donate $350,000 to social justice causes throughout the region and is in active conversation with local groups to find ways to best distribute these funds. Giant Eagle also said it will suspend its advertising with and sales of single-unit copies of the Pittsburgh…
Giant Eagle, Market District and GetGo locations will close between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Saturday to "engage our team members in a discussion about our personal experiences and what steps can be taken..
