Esports Entertainment Group appoints two Argyll Entertainment executives to senior leadership positions
Thursday, 11 June 2020 () Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ:GMBL) said Thursday that it has appointed Argyll Entertainment senior executives Stuart Tilly and Dan Marks as its corporate secretary and chief financial officer, respectively. Tilly is the co-founder and chief executive of Argyll, the operator of the SportNation.bet website, while Marks previously served as the chief operating officer of the UK coverage team at Barclays bank in London. WATCH: Esports Entertainment Group brings in more than $4M in exercised warrants “We’re excited to officially welcome Stuart and Dan to the Esports Entertainment team. As CEO and CFO of Argyll Entertainment, they have proven their ability to execute in our industry, growing the business from start-up to $12 million in revenue annually in just a few short years. As we continue to ramp the Vie.gg platform this experience will be invaluable," said Esports chief executive Grant Johnson. “I am delighted to be joining Esports Entertainment at such an exciting time, after becoming the first online esports betting company to list on NASDAQ. I look forward to working with the strong leadership team and assisting the company in achieving its strategic and financial goals” Marks said. Tilly added: “Esports Entertainment is ideally positioned to capitalize on a wealth of opportunities as growth in the esports industry continues to gain momentum. I am excited to be part of the team and look forward to my role in building a leading global brand.” Esports Entertainment is a licensed gambling company with a specific focus on esports wagering. It offers fantasy, pools, fixed odds and exchange style wagering on esports events. Contact the author at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Cal_Proac
