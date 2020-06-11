US Coronavirus Cases Cross 2 Million Thursday, 11 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The total coronavirus cases in the United States crossed the 2 million mark. With 19958 additional cases reporting in the last 24 hours, the number of people infected with the deadly disease in the country rose to 2000,464, according to Johns Hopkins University's 6:45 a.m. ET update Thursday. Infections are still rising in at least 20 states even as restrictions continue to be relaxed, reports


