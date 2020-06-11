Queen Elizabeth last to join and first to leave as she takes part in first public video call Thursday, 11 June 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II has taken part in her first public video conference call to chat to four caregivers about the challenges they face looking after people close to them during the coronavirus pandemic. As part of Carers Week in the U.K., the 94-year-old monarch showed once again that she's adept at meeting the […]


