Fireweed Zinc to explore several early stage targets at flagship Macmillan Pass project this year

Fireweed Zinc Ltd (CVE:FWZ) (OTCMKTS:FWEDF) outlined this year's exploration plans at its huge Macmillan Pass property in Yukon, where it will look at several early-stage targets ahead of potential drilling. The property spans a 544 sq km district and is already known to host three large zinc deposits, but Fireweed has identifed multiple other areas of interest, many of which have never been drilled. READ: Fireweed Zinc ads mining CFO Peter Hemstead to its board of directors "This year, in addition to continued work on Tom, Jason and Boundary Zone, our geologists will be investigating some of these new early-stage targets in preparation for potential drilling," Brandon Macdonald, the group's CEO, said in a statement. The firm said the goal of the 2020 field program was to develop new high-potential drill targets beyond the known large zinc deposits while conserving capital. Describing each of the early stage targets, Fireweed said the 240 Mile Target had never been drilled and lies at mile 240 on the North Canol Highway, directly between the Tom and Jason deposits. Elsewhere, the Round Mountain lies 900 metres west of Jason and comprises a combined geochemical-geophysical anomaly in the same sequence of rocks that hosts the Boundary Zone deposit. The End Zone saw five holes sunk in 2018, which outlined a zone of high-grade lead, zinc, silver mineralization from surface extending 400 metres along strike, which is not included in the current resource. The Zinc Moss target lies 4.5 km north of Boundary Zone and comprises a 1,500 metre by 300 metre area of gossanous soil and zinc moss, while the Bog zone is 1,100 metres north-east of Boundary Zone and was drilled by Cominco in 1982. Highlights included 11.5 metres of 5.1% zinc and 8.8 metres of 6% zinc at depths between 120 and 170 metres. The Volcanic target is located around 3 km north-east of Boundary Zone in an area where bedrock comes close to surface along an elevated spur rising up from Boundary Creek. Last but not least, the Eleven target lies 6.2km west of Boundary Zone and comprises, said Fireweed, a 1,000 m by 400 m zone of up to 1.8% zinc in soil above and adjacent to a splay of the Hess Fault. The Hess Fault is a major crustal structure that connects Jason, End Zone, Boundary Zone and the Eleven creek target along the so-called 'fertile corridor'. The firm also said it will hold an online townhall presentation with CEO Macdonald and chief geologist Dr Jack Milton on Tuesday, June 16 at 9am PDT to provide details on the upcoming exploration plans and targets.

