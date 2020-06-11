Global  

NYC asset management firm commits $5 million to minority small-business loan program

bizjournals Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
A New York City asset management firm said it's committing $5 million to a community loan program aimed at minority-owned small businesses. Owl Rock Capital said the program will make low-interest loans "with an emphasis on minority-owned businesses impacted by Covid-19 and other economic and social crises." "Our community loan program is intended to help small businesses disproportionally affected by recent events to meet payroll and keep the lights on. The Covid-19 pandemic and other recent tragedies…
