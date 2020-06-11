AIM ImmunoTech files provisional patent application for Ampligen as treatment for COVID-19 induced fatigue Thursday, 11 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

AIM ImmunoTech Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIM) has filed for a provisional patent application for its experimental drug Ampligen, a potential early-onset treatment for COVID-19-induced chronic fatigue. Ampligen, which has been approved in Argentina, is currently in use in the US under a US Food and Drug Administration-authorized open-label expanded access treatment protocol to Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS). Charles Lapp, a doctor at the Hunter-Hopkins Center and one of the investigators treating CFS patients with Ampligen, believes the drug could help the fatigue experienced by coronavirus patients. READ: AIM ImmunoTech gets nod from FDA for Ampligen combo drug trial in coronavirus patients with cancer "It is anticipated that COVID-19 will trigger a large number of CFS cases, providing an opportunity for the medical community to learn more about the onset and pathogenesis of CFS," Lapp said in a statement. "The investigational immune-modulating antiviral drug Ampligen might have a role to play in this scenario." "Worldwide, we may still be in early stages of the pandemic, and yet there are already over 7 million confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide and approximately 2 million confirmed cases in the US alone," CEO Thomas Equels said. "Given the large amount of clinical data already supporting Ampligen in Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/CFS we look forward to the chance to investigate how Ampligen may be of value should there be a surge of COVID-19 induced CFS-like cases worldwide." The company pointed to a recent Washington Post article that reported concern among researchers about a potential surge in a CFS-like illness in patients recovering from COVID-19, as similar viral outbreaks in the past have led to increased numbers of post-viral fatigue patients. The piece cited a study published in JAMA Internal Medicine that found that 27% of survivors from the previous SARS epidemic met the criteria CFS several years later. Equels also acknowledged the work of Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey and others, who have called on Senate leadership to include funding for the study of ME/CFS in a future coronavirus relief package. AIM ImmunoTech is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat immune disorders, viral diseases and multiple types of cancers. Contact Andrew Kessel at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kessel


