Pentagon City dog park proposal lands a powerful, wealthy benefactor

bizjournals Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
Pentagon City residents long for a dog park, and they've finally found an ally with cash — like, $27.2 billion of it — to make it happen. Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is throwing its weight behind a modified plan to build a temporary dog park along the northern edge of Virginia Highlands Park, a green space located a short walk from both Amazon's current base in Crystal City and its future HQ2 towers at Metropolitan Park in Pentagon City. Amazon will foot up to $50,000 toward the effort, said…
