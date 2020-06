Britain closes Euribor enquiry, withdraws arrest warrants Thursday, 11 June 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has withdrawn European Arrest Warrants against three German traders and one Frenchman after closing an eight-year investigation into allegations that bankers manipulated global Euribor interest rates. 👓 View full article

