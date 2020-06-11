Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

More restrictions being lifted for businesses in suburban Milwaukee County

bizjournals Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
With Milwaukee County seeing a downward trend in new positive cases of Covid-19, more businesses in the county's suburban communities will be able to accommodate more customers starting Friday. During a briefing with the media Thursday, Darren Rausch, health officer and director of the Greenfield Health Department, said suburban communities are being moved into Phase C of the county's reopening plan, which includes, among many other lifted restrictions, allowing gatherings of people in homes or…
Video credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published
News video: Next reopening phase begins in Milwaukee County

Next reopening phase begins in Milwaukee County 01:46

 Businesses in suburban Milwaukee county have entered a new phase of reopening. Our Ryan Jenkins explained the new set of health recommendations.

