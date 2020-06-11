More restrictions being lifted for businesses in suburban Milwaukee County
Thursday, 11 June 2020 () With Milwaukee County seeing a downward trend in new positive cases of Covid-19, more businesses in the county's suburban communities will be able to accommodate more customers starting Friday. During a briefing with the media Thursday, Darren Rausch, health officer and director of the Greenfield Health Department, said suburban communities are being moved into Phase C of the county's reopening plan, which includes, among many other lifted restrictions, allowing gatherings of people in homes or…
Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted announced Thursday that more than a dozen Stark County minority-owned businesses will be taking part in ELITE USA, a business support and development program through the..