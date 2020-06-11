Global  

Nike declares Juneteenth company holiday, announces internal race task force

bizjournals Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
Nike CEO John Donahoe on Thursday said the sportswear giant has made Juneteenth a company holiday. He also said the company has created an internal task force focused on race.
