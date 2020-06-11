Nike declares Juneteenth company holiday, announces internal race task force
Thursday, 11 June 2020 () Nike CEO John Donahoe on Thursday said the sportswear giant has made Juneteenth a company holiday. He also said the company has created an internal task force focused on race.
Twitter is set to make Juneteenth a company holiday. Jack Dorsey, the boss of the micro-blogging platform and Square, has confirmed that both firms will honour Juneteenth as a company holiday in the US. He wrote on Twitter: Juneteenth is observed on June 19, and is a date that's used by some...
Oakland mayor Libby Schaaf announced formation of an emergency task force to address the racializedimpacts of the COVID-19 and create legislation to reduce health disparities for people of color. Katie..