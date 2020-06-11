Harris County's new Covid-19 threat-level system at 'orange' level
Thursday, 11 June 2020 () Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced the new Harris County Covid-19 Threat Level System at a June 11 press conference. The system considers a "confluence of factors" — such as Covid-19 hospitalization trends and the seven-day average of positive test results reported — in determining the threat level, Hidalgo said. The levels are: Level 1 Severe (red) — Stay home Level 2 Significant (orange) — Minimize all contacts Level 3 Moderate (yellow) — Stay vigilant Level 4 Minimal (green)…
Coronavirus poses a global threat to the entire nervous system, and neurological symptoms may appear before fever or cough, according to a Northwestern Medicine study. A review of neurological symptoms of COVID-19 patients in the current scientific literature was conducted and the results are...