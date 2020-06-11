Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Harris County's new Covid-19 threat-level system at 'orange' level

bizjournals Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced the new Harris County Covid-19 Threat Level System at a June 11 press conference. The system considers a "confluence of factors" — such as Covid-19 hospitalization trends and the seven-day average of positive test results reported — in determining the threat level, Hidalgo said. The levels are: Level 1 Severe (red) — Stay home Level 2 Significant (orange) — Minimize all contacts Level 3 Moderate (yellow) — Stay vigilant Level 4 Minimal (green)…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: COVID-19 may present neurologic symptoms before respiratory issues: Study

COVID-19 may present neurologic symptoms before respiratory issues: Study 01:21

 Coronavirus poses a global threat to the entire nervous system, and neurological symptoms may appear before fever or cough, according to a Northwestern Medicine study. A review of neurological symptoms of COVID-19 patients in the current scientific literature was conducted and the results are...

Related videos from verified sources

Businesses, Customers Planning For Requirement Of Face Masks In Dallas County [Video]

Businesses, Customers Planning For Requirement Of Face Masks In Dallas County

Under a new order passed Friday, masks must be worn in all Dallas County businesses starting at midnight.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:46Published
AMC to reopen 600 theaters in July [Video]

AMC to reopen 600 theaters in July

AMC says it is planning to reopen 600 movie theaters next month. The chain says it will move in stages, and be fully operational by July 24.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:29Published
COVID-19 cases in Nevada | June 19 [Video]

COVID-19 cases in Nevada | June 19

317 new COVID-19 cases are 3 new deaths are being reported in Clark County. There are now more than 12,000 cases in our state.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:16Published

Tweets about this