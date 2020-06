Quicken Loans, the largest mortgage lender in the US, has reportedly filed confidentially for an IPO Thursday, 11 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· Quicken Loans, the largest provider of mortgage loans in the US, is planning to go public, CNBC reported Thursday.

· The company filed its IPO prospectus confidentially but may look to make it public as early as July, according to CNBC.

· The valuation is still being determined but is estimated to be in the tens of... · Quicken Loans, the largest provider of mortgage loans in the US, is planning to go public, CNBC reported Thursday.· The company filed its IPO prospectus confidentially but may look to make it public as early as July, according to CNBC.· The valuation is still being determined but is estimated to be in the tens of 👓 View full article