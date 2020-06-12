Arizona will keep reopening despite Covid-19 case surge, Ducey says
Friday, 12 June 2020 () Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey defended his plan to reopen the state Thursday, attributing concerns about the stark increase in the number of positive cases to misinformation and increased testing. “We put the stay-at-home order in place so that we can prepare for what we’re going through right now,” he told reporters at a news conference. The rise in Arizona Covid-19 cases has piqued concern from national experts, drawing attention to the growing infection rate and uptick in hospitalizations. The…