Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Arizona will keep reopening despite Covid-19 case surge, Ducey says

bizjournals Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey defended his plan to reopen the state Thursday, attributing concerns about the stark increase in the number of positive cases to misinformation and increased testing. “We put the stay-at-home order in place so that we can prepare for what we’re going through right now,” he told reporters at a news conference. The rise in Arizona Covid-19 cases has piqued concern from national experts, drawing attention to the growing infection rate and uptick in hospitalizations. The…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ABC15 Arizona - Published
News video: Valley mother shares message with Arizona Governor Doug Ducey

Valley mother shares message with Arizona Governor Doug Ducey 02:50

 Black Mother's Forum speaks to Arizona governor.

Related videos from verified sources

Governor Ducey deploys National Guard to help battle COVID-19 [Video]

Governor Ducey deploys National Guard to help battle COVID-19

Arizona National Guard to help with contact tracing in Arizona.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:37Published
COVID-19: Patients shift between hospitals as bed fill up [Video]

COVID-19: Patients shift between hospitals as bed fill up

Arizona’s Surge Line finds hospitals with vacant COVID beds

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 01:41Published
Hospitals hit by COVIC-19 surge [Video]

Hospitals hit by COVIC-19 surge

Governor Ducey maintains rise in cases due to testing.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:34Published

Related news from verified sources

Despite virus surge, Arizona governor won’t require masks

 PHOENIX (AP) — Coronavirus infections are surging in Arizona. Hospitalizations are increasing and more people are dying since the state relaxed stay-at-home...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Leafsmama

Karen Conley COVID-19 in Arizona: Ducey says state will keep reopening despite surge in cases https://t.co/shUTTdXcuN 3 days ago

TempeArizona

Tempe Arizona Tempe, AZ: COVID-19 in Arizona: State will keep reopening despite surge in cases - Cronkite News https://t.co/9sIdB6gZs7 3 days ago

sjdehart58

Turn Arizona Blue RT @smacktuna: “DEPRAVED INDIFFERENCE” United States law, depraved-heart murder, also known as depraved-indifference murder, is a type of m… 3 days ago

endicci

Arev Protests are full of people distributing masks to keep safe while you have people in Arizona breathing into each ot… https://t.co/wzvvVunmF2 3 days ago

MFrasca79

Matthew Paul Frasca @JoeMyGod Tell that to Miami who just paused there reopening because of extremely high new cases. Or how some Flori… https://t.co/AucORlWPsA 4 days ago

mspetter

Viri Pettersen RT @rweingarten: The Senate must pass the HEROES Act to allow states to keep in place public health tools that will make reopening as safe… 4 days ago

rweingarten

Randi Weingarten The Senate must pass the HEROES Act to allow states to keep in place public health tools that will make reopening a… https://t.co/st3uwuNxJo 5 days ago

WaterWynd

waterwynd Ducey denies #covid19 death surge as “testing results” #Arizona competes w #Florida for #COVIDIDIOTS https://t.co/mMjIjOR2jg 6 days ago