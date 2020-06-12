Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nike to recognize Juneteenth as a paid holiday

Seattle Times Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
Nike joins other companies, including Twitter and Square, that have committed to recognizing Juneteenth as a paid holiday for their employees.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: The Street - Published
News video: Nike Declares Juneteenth Official Paid Holiday for Staff

Nike Declares Juneteenth Official Paid Holiday for Staff 00:43

 Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, is on June 19. It commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S.

Related videos from verified sources

Twitter makes Juneteenth a company holiday [Video]

Twitter makes Juneteenth a company holiday

Twitter is set to make Juneteenth a company holiday. Jack Dorsey, the boss of the micro-blogging platform and Square, has confirmed that both firms will honour Juneteenth as a company holiday in the..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:50Published

Related news from verified sources

Nike declares Juneteenth company holiday, announces internal race task force

 Nike CEO John Donahoe on Thursday said the sportswear giant has made Juneteenth a company holiday. He also said the company has created an internal task force...
bizjournals

Nike Announces Juneteenth Will Become a Paid Company Holiday
TIME


Tweets about this