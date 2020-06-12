Nike to recognize Juneteenth as a paid holiday



Related videos from verified sources Twitter makes Juneteenth a company holiday



Twitter is set to make Juneteenth a company holiday. Jack Dorsey, the boss of the micro-blogging platform and Square, has confirmed that both firms will honour Juneteenth as a company holiday in the.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 00:50 Published 23 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Nike declares Juneteenth company holiday, announces internal race task force Nike CEO John Donahoe on Thursday said the sportswear giant has made Juneteenth a company holiday. He also said the company has created an internal task force...

bizjournals 16 hours ago



Nike Announces Juneteenth Will Become a Paid Company Holiday

TIME 17 hours ago





Tweets about this