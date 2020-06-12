Britain's Sunak says COVID-19 lifelines will help economy to recover
Friday, 12 June 2020 () The coronavirus pandemic has had a severe impact on Britain's economy but the steps the government has taken, including supporting salaries, grants and tax cuts will help it to recover, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday.
