Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Britain's Sunak says COVID-19 lifelines will help economy to recover

Reuters India Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
The coronavirus pandemic has had a severe impact on Britain's economy but the steps the government has taken, including supporting salaries, grants and tax cuts will help it to recover, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

UK will review two-meter distancing - Sunak [Video]

UK will review two-meter distancing - Sunak

Britain is urgently reviewing its social distancing rules and might be able to relax quarantine for travellers to help its economy recover from a coronavirus crisis collapse, the country's finance..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:06Published
UK inflation slumps to lowest since 2016 as coronavirus hits [Video]

UK inflation slumps to lowest since 2016 as coronavirus hits

Britain's inflation rate sank in April to its lowest since August 2016 as the coronavirus pandemic pushed down global oil prices and clothing stores slashed prices, bolstering the prospect of more Bank..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:29Published
No quick economic bounce back warns Chancellor [Video]

No quick economic bounce back warns Chancellor

The UK economy may not bounce back straightaway from the massive crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Chancellor has said. Rishi Sunak said he is not counting on the “V-shaped” recovery..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published

Tweets about this