Dow Dives 1,800 Points On Worries Of 2nd Coronavirus Wave
Friday, 12 June 2020 () In one of the worst one-day point drops in history, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell close to 7%. The plunge comes amid reports of a second wave of coronavirus cases in Sunbelt states.
Wall Street plummeted Thursday as investors reacted to renewed fears of a pandemic resurgence and digested dour economic forecasts from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Fred Katayama reports on the market action.
Dow Plummets More Than 1,800 Points on Worst Day Since March The 1,861 point loss equates to 6.9 percent. Reports of surging coronavirus cases in states that have reopened fueled the sell-off. Dennis..