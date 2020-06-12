Global  

Dow Dives 1,800 Points On Worries Of 2nd Coronavirus Wave

NPR Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
In one of the worst one-day point drops in history, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell close to 7%. The plunge comes amid reports of a second wave of coronavirus cases in Sunbelt states.
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Dow plunges 1861 points

Dow plunges 1861 points 01:22

 Wall Street plummeted Thursday as investors reacted to renewed fears of a pandemic resurgence and digested dour economic forecasts from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Fred Katayama reports on the market action.

