40th GST Council meet, first since lockdown: No late fee for GST returns filing for entities with nil tax liability Friday, 12 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Briefing reporters after GST Council meeting, FM Sitaraman said that late fee for non-filing of monthly sales return for others has been reduced to a maximum of Rs 500 for July 2017 to January 2020 period. 👓 View full article