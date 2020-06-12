|
DeWine expands Covid-19 testing eligibility to all Ohioans
Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
All Ohioans who wish to undergo testing for Covid-19 may now do so, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday. The new guidance comes just two weeks after DeWine expanded testing criteria to all Ohioans with symptoms. Individuals who wish to receive a test may do so at one of Ohio's Covid-19 testing locations. An interactive map of testing sites can be found here. For several months, Covid-19 testing in Ohio had been reserved for certain vulnerable or high-risk groups due to limited availability.…
