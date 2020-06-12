Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

DeWine expands Covid-19 testing eligibility to all Ohioans

bizjournals Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
All Ohioans who wish to undergo testing for Covid-19 may now do so, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday. The new guidance comes just two weeks after DeWine expanded testing criteria to all Ohioans with symptoms. Individuals who wish to receive a test may do so at one of Ohio's Covid-19 testing locations. An interactive map of testing sites can be found here. For several months, Covid-19 testing in Ohio had been reserved for certain vulnerable or high-risk groups due to limited availability.…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

2 new CVS drive-thru testing sites to open tomorrow [Video]

2 new CVS drive-thru testing sites to open tomorrow

Two more CVS drive-thru testing sites will open tomorrow in the East Valley. You must register in advance at CVS.com to get tested.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:23Published
Free coronavirus testing in Greenacres on Thursday [Video]

Free coronavirus testing in Greenacres on Thursday

Free coronavirus testing is being offered on Thursday in Greenacres, a community that's recently been considered a hot spot for the virus.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:27Published
Company creates mobile COVID-19 testing clinic [Video]

Company creates mobile COVID-19 testing clinic

A Sorrento Valley company has created a mobile COVID-19 testing clinic. They say it will be the key to helping businesses test workers frequently while reopening.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:17Published

Tweets about this

Wreatchxxx

Wreatch Wrangbane RT @AkronOhioMayor: Ohio is expanding COVID-19 testing to anyone who wants a test. Testing will be available at multiple retail pharmacy lo… 11 minutes ago

BusinessCourier

Cincinnati Business Courier All Ohioans who wish to undergo testing for Covid-19 may now do so, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday.​ https://t.co/Z1zRxxLnUg 12 hours ago

sadlercheryl

Cheryl Sadler, MLIS RT @CleveJN: Anyone in the state of Ohio who wants a test for COVID-19 can now have a test, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said June 11. https://t.c… 14 hours ago

CleveJN

Cleveland Jewish News Anyone in the state of Ohio who wants a test for COVID-19 can now have a test, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said June 11. https://t.co/FJ8XCRmaJT 17 hours ago

AkronOhioMayor

City of Akron, Ohio Ohio is expanding COVID-19 testing to anyone who wants a test. Testing will be available at multiple retail pharmac… https://t.co/uYfS6YyG0e 17 hours ago