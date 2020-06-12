DeWine expands Covid-19 testing eligibility to all Ohioans

Wreatch Wrangbane RT @AkronOhioMayor: Ohio is expanding COVID-19 testing to anyone who wants a test. Testing will be available at multiple retail pharmacy lo… 11 minutes ago Cincinnati Business Courier All Ohioans who wish to undergo testing for Covid-19 may now do so, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday.​ https://t.co/Z1zRxxLnUg 12 hours ago Cheryl Sadler, MLIS RT @CleveJN: Anyone in the state of Ohio who wants a test for COVID-19 can now have a test, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said June 11. https://t.c… 14 hours ago Cleveland Jewish News Anyone in the state of Ohio who wants a test for COVID-19 can now have a test, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said June 11. https://t.co/FJ8XCRmaJT 17 hours ago City of Akron, Ohio Ohio is expanding COVID-19 testing to anyone who wants a test. Testing will be available at multiple retail pharmac… https://t.co/uYfS6YyG0e 17 hours ago