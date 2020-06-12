Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fox News Host Tucker Carlson Loses More Advertisers

NYTimes.com Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
Disney, Papa John’s, Poshmark and T-Mobile backed away from “Tucker Carlson Tonight” after the host’s comments about Black Lives Matter protests.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Tucker Carlson’s ‘Most Racist’ Comments Yet

Tucker Carlson’s ‘Most Racist’ Comments Yet 01:21

 On his Fox News show, Tucker Carlson unleashed a monologue telling viewers that a Black Lives Matter “mob” was coming after them.

Related videos from verified sources

Tucker Carlson Leaving Daily Caller [Video]

Tucker Carlson Leaving Daily Caller

Tucker Carlson has reportedly cut official ties with the Daily Caller, the conservative news site he helped launch.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:38Published
Tucker Gets Mad At Elmo [Video]

Tucker Gets Mad At Elmo

Elmo, the beloved “Sesame Street” character, found himself victim of Tucker Carlson’s ranting monologue.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 02:00Published
Lil Nas X slams FOX News over allegations he's 'inciting riots' [Video]

Lil Nas X slams FOX News over allegations he's 'inciting riots'

Lil Nas X has hit back at comments made by Fox News' Tucker Carlson suggesting he was "inciting riots" due to his support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published

Related news from verified sources

Seth Rogen Calls Out Fox News' Tucker Carlson: 'F--k This Pasty A--hole'

 Seth Rogen is not holding back. When Fox News host Tucker Carlson criticized celebrities, including the 38-year-old Knocked Up star, for donating to bail funds...
Just Jared

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

 Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show loses five advertisers; Driver quits after NASCAR bans Confederate flag.
PRWeek


Tweets about this