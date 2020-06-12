|
|
|
Fox News Host Tucker Carlson Loses More Advertisers
Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
Disney, Papa John’s, Poshmark and T-Mobile backed away from “Tucker Carlson Tonight” after the host’s comments about Black Lives Matter protests.
|
|
|
|
|
|