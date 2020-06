Related videos from verified sources American Airlines Details Executive Severance Packages



American Airlines outlines its severance plans for executives set to be laid off in October following the expiration of federal aid. Packages will include up to nine months of pay and two years of.. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 00:15 Published 4 days ago American Airlines Flight Attendant Clashes With Airline Over Choice To Wear Face Shield



WBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 01:45 Published 2 weeks ago American Airlines Says Staff Reductions To Come In The Fall



A letter to employees told them American Airline Group Inc will have to downsize because of the coronavirus pandemic. They said management and support staff will be reduced by about 30% and some.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this