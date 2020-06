Dallas hotel recovery expected to be slow as Gaylord Texan, Ritz Carllton lay off nearly 1,800 combined Friday, 12 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Two major North Texas hotels filed notice that they’ve laid off a combined total of almost 1,800 workers as the economic toll of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to derail the hotel industry. 👓 View full article

