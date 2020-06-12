Atlanta Inno: Collab Capital invests in black founder’s beauty startup Hairbrella
Friday, 12 June 2020 () If you like piña coladas and getting caught in the rain, you don’t have to have a bad hair day, too. That’s where Atlanta-based Hairbrella, a hat designed to protect hair and keep women “polished, protected and prepared no matter the forecast,” comes in. And thanks to a new $500,000 investment from Collab Capital, an Atlanta-based investment fund designed to connect black founders to the financial and social capital they need to build profitable businesses, the hat will be more readily…
Business Insider reports that Walgreens and CVS Health will no longer lock away beauty products for Black women and other people of color.
CVS Health told Business Insider, "We are taking steps in our stores to ensure that no hair, beauty or personal care products for communities of color are kept...
Tweets about this
YUNG CRAWFISH 🦐 Atlanta Inno: Collab Capital invests in black founder’s beauty startup Hairbrella https://t.co/JY0CikHOXh via @AtlBizChron7 hours ago