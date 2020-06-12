Global  

IMF chief economist says June's economic growth projections will be 'very likely worse' than April's

Business Insider Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
IMF chief economist says June's economic growth projections will be 'very likely worse' than April's· The International Monetary Fund's upcoming economic growth outlook is set to trend lower as the world contends with lingering COVID-19 infection rates and a slow recovery.
· The organization's next economic growth forecast is set to be released on June 24, and its projections "will be very likely worse" than its April...
