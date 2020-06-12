IMF chief economist says June's economic growth projections will be 'very likely worse' than April's
Friday, 12 June 2020 () · The International Monetary Fund's upcoming economic growth outlook is set to trend lower as the world contends with lingering COVID-19 infection rates and a slow recovery.
· The organization's next economic growth forecast is set to be released on June 24, and its projections "will be very likely worse" than its April...
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian on June 11 said India's economy, hit by COVID-19 shutdowns, could possibly recover in second half of this year or even next fiscal. "This year growth being very low and possibly a decline in output is something that is a part of our working...