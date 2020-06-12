Chicago building products company Azek goes public, raises $765 million



Related videos from verified sources Nike Pledges $40 Million to Support Black Communities



Nike Pledges $40 Million to Support Black Communities Nike recently announced their intention to support the Black community in America with $40 million in donations over the next four years. According.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:30 Published 1 week ago Kanye West Attends Protest Urging CPS To End Contract With CPD



The rally was organized by activist and onetime mayoral candidate Ja’Mal Green. It is intended to protest the $33 million contract that Chicago Police has with Chicago Public Schools. CBS 2's Charlie.. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:20 Published 1 week ago Lego Pulls Advertising for White House and Police Building Sets



Lego Pulls Advertising for White House and Police Building Sets On Thursday, marketing service Rakuten sent an email out on behalf of the Lego Group requesting a number of products to be removed.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:20 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this