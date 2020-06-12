Global  

Chicago building products company Azek goes public, raises $765 million

bizjournals Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
The Azek Company Inc., a Chicago building products manufacturing company, went public Friday morning, pricing 33.25 million shares of its common stock at $23 per share to raise $765 million. Shares of the company will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "AZEK." Shares began trading on the NYSE on Friday. Underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,987,500 shares. The company makes outdoor decking and railings made out of composite materials,…
