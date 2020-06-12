Audrey Gelman, leader of The Wing, a co-working space for women, resigns
Friday, 12 June 2020 () Audrey Gelman, CEO of The Wing, a network of work and community spaces designed for women, has resigned. Amid controversy over the organization's alleged mistreatment of people of color, Gelman stepped down after co-founding the New York-based co-working spaces company four years ago. The New York Times reported that employees of The Wing went on strike on Friday, protesting the organization's treatment of minority employees and demanding sweeping changes to the company's management. In December…