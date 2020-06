Mexican president says spoke to BlackRock CEO over Argentina debt restructuring Friday, 12 June 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Mexico's president on Friday said he had spoken to BlackRock Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink at the request of the Argentine government to lobby the asset management firm to accept Argentina's offer during debt restructuring talks. 👓 View full article

