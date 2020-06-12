Q BioMed supporting virtual conference on metastatic breast cancer as it commercializes cancer bone pain drug Strontium89 Friday, 12 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Q BioMed Inc (OTCMKTS:QBIO), which is commercializing its non-opioid cancer bone pain drug Strontium89, announced Friday that it is supporting the Living Beyond Breast Cancer (LBBC) 2020 Virtual Conference on Metastatic Breast Cancer. Breast cancer is one of the two cancers most likely to metastasize to bone and cause pain. More than 1,100 patients will be participating in this virtual conference, which will take place June 13-14. For nearly 15 years, the conference has been providing people living with metastatic breast cancer and their families a safe, collaborative space to gather information and discover practical resources they need to make decisions for their physical and emotional health. READ: Q BioMed launches marketing campaign for its cancer bone pain drug Strontium89 Q BioMed said the conference sessions will cover the latest medical updates specific to cancer subtype, managing symptoms and side effects, caregiving, resiliency, handling the financial impact of cancer, and more. "Q BioMed is proud to be a supporter of this important conference and to provide metastatic breast cancer patients who are living with painful bone metastases information about Strontium89, our recently launched non-opioid drug for the treatment of pain from metastatic cancer in the bone," said Q BioMed CEO Denis Corin in a statement. As cancer treatment and survival rates improve, bone metastasis, or bone mets, are likely to become more common, according to the company. Up to 45% of patients with cancer-induced bone pain report poor pain control, and Q BioMed said studies have shown that breast cancer patients with painful bone mets can respond well to treatment with Strontium89. In the Strontium89 pivotal trial, as many as 79% of patients experienced pain relief, and twice as many patients treated with Strontium89 had no pain for three months compared with placebo. New pain sites were less frequent in patients treated with Strontium89, which is administered once every three months via injection; and patients can be re-treated if needed. The virtual conference is free at https://metsconf.lbbc.org. The conference tag is #lbbcmetsconf. Contact the author: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @PatrickMGraham 👓 View full article

